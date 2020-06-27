All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

4555 SEMINARY ROAD

4555 Seminary Road · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4555 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENTAL OFFERING IS FOR MAIN LEVEL ONLY!!!! Separate basement unit currently tenant occupied. DO NOT Disturb tenant. PLEASE SEE NOTE ON INTERIOR DOOR. All utilities (water/sewer, gas, electric) in landlord's name. Tenant will reimburse landlord monthly for half of usage, with proof of billing statement provided by landlord. NO EXCEPTIONS. Security Deposit payable to David Jablonski; first month rent payable to Samson Properties. Credit check fee of $45 per applicant payable to Samson PropertiesNeed space? Need convenience? Walk to school or work? It's all here!!!!! Roomy well maintained rambler just 3 blocks to I395, walking distance to INOVA Alexandria Hospital and across the street from school!! 2 blocks to shopping. Just 1/4 mile to Mark Center and BRAC building. Quick commute to Pentagon, Crystal City, DC and to new AMAZON HQ. ****NOTE**** rental is for MAIN LEVEL ONLY. Separate lower level unit currently occupied, has dedicated private outside entrance. PLENTY of off street parking too!! NEARLY NEW WINDOWS, RANGE,DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE. Move in ready, Wood floors in LR, DR, and all BRs. Both baths remodeled/updated; MBA has jetted tub. Large rear patio off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have any available units?
4555 SEMINARY ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have?
Some of 4555 SEMINARY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 SEMINARY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4555 SEMINARY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 SEMINARY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD offers parking.
Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have a pool?
No, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4555 SEMINARY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4555 SEMINARY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
