4555 SEMINARY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RENTAL OFFERING IS FOR MAIN LEVEL ONLY!!!! Separate basement unit currently tenant occupied. DO NOT Disturb tenant. PLEASE SEE NOTE ON INTERIOR DOOR. All utilities (water/sewer, gas, electric) in landlord's name. Tenant will reimburse landlord monthly for half of usage, with proof of billing statement provided by landlord. NO EXCEPTIONS. Security Deposit payable to David Jablonski; first month rent payable to Samson Properties. Credit check fee of $45 per applicant payable to Samson PropertiesNeed space? Need convenience? Walk to school or work? It's all here!!!!! Roomy well maintained rambler just 3 blocks to I395, walking distance to INOVA Alexandria Hospital and across the street from school!! 2 blocks to shopping. Just 1/4 mile to Mark Center and BRAC building. Quick commute to Pentagon, Crystal City, DC and to new AMAZON HQ. ****NOTE**** rental is for MAIN LEVEL ONLY. Separate lower level unit currently occupied, has dedicated private outside entrance. PLENTY of off street parking too!! NEARLY NEW WINDOWS, RANGE,DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE. Move in ready, Wood floors in LR, DR, and all BRs. Both baths remodeled/updated; MBA has jetted tub. Large rear patio off kitchen.