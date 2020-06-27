4555 SEMINARY ROAD

Amenities
RENTAL OFFERING IS FOR MAIN LEVEL ONLY!!!! Separate basement unit currently tenant occupied. DO NOT Disturb tenant. PLEASE SEE NOTE ON INTERIOR DOOR. All utilities (water/sewer, gas, electric) in landlord's name. Tenant will reimburse landlord monthly for half of usage, with proof of billing statement provided by landlord. NO EXCEPTIONS. Security Deposit payable to David Jablonski; first month rent payable to Samson Properties. Credit check fee of $45 per applicant payable to Samson PropertiesNeed space? Need convenience? Walk to school or work? It's all here!!!!! Roomy well maintained rambler just 3 blocks to I395, walking distance to INOVA Alexandria Hospital and across the street from school!! 2 blocks to shopping. Just 1/4 mile to Mark Center and BRAC building. Quick commute to Pentagon, Crystal City, DC and to new AMAZON HQ. ****NOTE**** rental is for MAIN LEVEL ONLY. Separate lower level unit currently occupied, has dedicated private outside entrance. PLENTY of off street parking too!! NEARLY NEW WINDOWS, RANGE,DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE. Move in ready, Wood floors in LR, DR, and all BRs. Both baths remodeled/updated; MBA has jetted tub. Large rear patio off kitchen.