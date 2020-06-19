421 EUILLE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Supreme location: tucked away, not on a busy street, and overlooking a private courtyard in the heart of Old Town! Hardwoods throughout, high ceilings! Main level is open and bright with spacious gourmet kitchen complete w/ Subzero refrigerator, hot / cold water dispenser, gas range, premium granite and cabinets, and plenty of space to entertain. Master BR w/ walk-in closet and en suite spa-like BA. Convenient upper level laundry! LOFT with 3rd BR, 3rd Full BA, and awesome terrace with an Eastern exposure -- perfect for coffee at sunrise and sunset barbeques! The gas grill is plumbed for gas (no need for propane tanks) conveys for the tenant's use, too! Cozy lower level with fireplace, built-in desk, and access to the 2-car garage. King Street / City Hall is 3.5 blocks >> restaurants, farmer's market, Torpedo Factory, water taxi, stores, parks, bike path and Potomac River are minutes away! Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, and Starbucks, too!