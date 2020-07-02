All apartments in Alexandria
Location

400 Madison St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
concierge
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
Stop by and view this wonderful 2 br/2ba corner unit with panoramic views of the Nation's Capital,Potomac River and the Maryland shoreline. This spacious unit features a wrap around balcony, kitch with table space, large closets, washer/dryer, extra storage, plus one garage space included in rent. concierge service 24 hours at the front desk. Just two blocks from a walking path along the river and surrounded by shops and restaurants. Vacant go and show. Will be painted and new flooring installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have any available units?
400 MADISON STREET 2005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have?
Some of 400 MADISON STREET 2005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 MADISON STREET 2005 currently offering any rent specials?
400 MADISON STREET 2005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 MADISON STREET 2005 pet-friendly?
No, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 offer parking?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 offers parking.
Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have a pool?
No, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 does not have a pool.
Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have accessible units?
No, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 MADISON STREET 2005 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 MADISON STREET 2005 does not have units with air conditioning.

