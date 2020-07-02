400 MADISON STREET 2005

Amenities

Stop by and view this wonderful 2 br/2ba corner unit with panoramic views of the Nation's Capital,Potomac River and the Maryland shoreline. This spacious unit features a wrap around balcony, kitch with table space, large closets, washer/dryer, extra storage, plus one garage space included in rent. concierge service 24 hours at the front desk. Just two blocks from a walking path along the river and surrounded by shops and restaurants. Vacant go and show. Will be painted and new flooring installed.