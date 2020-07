Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available for occupancy starting 6/29/20! MUST SEE GORGEOUS HOME ~ JUST MINUTES TO KING ST METRO & OLD TOWN ~ EZ BUS ROUTE TO PENTAGON ~ UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM ~ WALK-OUT TO GROUND LEVEL DECK ~ MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & SKYLIGHT. Landlord will install washer dryer at request of tenant. Landlord will consider 1 small dog ( sorry - no cats) case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.