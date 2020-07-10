3317 CORYELL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous remodeled Madison model in an incredible location next to the pool and parking with tons of trees and nature! Attic storage on second floor. All new windows. Updated electrical panel. All three wall HVACs are brand new (one in the living room and one each in the bedrooms). Gleaming hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in the upstairs hallway closet. Freshly painted. Crown molding. Next to 395, 10 minutes by bus to the Pentagon. This unit is next to the Coryell pool, one of the 3 pools at Parkfairfax. Enjoy the convenience of being inside the Beltway!! Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvmwChjtANc