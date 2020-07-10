All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3317 CORYELL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3317 CORYELL LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

3317 CORYELL LANE

3317 Coryell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3317 Coryell Lane, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous remodeled Madison model in an incredible location next to the pool and parking with tons of trees and nature! Attic storage on second floor. All new windows. Updated electrical panel. All three wall HVACs are brand new (one in the living room and one each in the bedrooms). Gleaming hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in the upstairs hallway closet. Freshly painted. Crown molding. Next to 395, 10 minutes by bus to the Pentagon. This unit is next to the Coryell pool, one of the 3 pools at Parkfairfax. Enjoy the convenience of being inside the Beltway!! Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvmwChjtANc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 CORYELL LANE have any available units?
3317 CORYELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3317 CORYELL LANE have?
Some of 3317 CORYELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 CORYELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3317 CORYELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 CORYELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3317 CORYELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3317 CORYELL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3317 CORYELL LANE offers parking.
Does 3317 CORYELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 CORYELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 CORYELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3317 CORYELL LANE has a pool.
Does 3317 CORYELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3317 CORYELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 CORYELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 CORYELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 CORYELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 CORYELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University