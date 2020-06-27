3307 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

Amenities
Opportunity knocks to live in Auburn Village located in between Del Ray and Potomac Yards with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment within walking distance! For rent, a bright beautiful two-bedroom, top floor unit with lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. The apartment features warm hardwood floors throughout. A large, open concept living/dining with a side closet that has a cute circle window. An updated kitchen with lovely glass-fronted cabinets, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Two large bedrooms with great light and a shared full bath with tiled floor, wainscoting, and light-filled window. The unit overlooks a one-acre courtyard that provides a great space for family and pets, with a community storage room for bikes and ample parking. Auburn Village and the surrounding neighborhoods offer regular activities and festivals scheduled throughout the year with plenty of hiking/biking trails. Nearby bus stops provide easy access to Old Town, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, and Metro into DC. And soon-to-come VA Tech graduate school campus, Potomac Yards Metro Station, and Amazon's HQ make the location even more connected and attractive. Appliances: Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Freezer, Refrigerator, Stove Interior Features: Cooling/Heating Unit (s), Ceiling Fan(s), Combination Dining/Living, Crown Molding, Dining Area, Wood Floors,Common Features: 2 Parking Spaces plus 1 Guest Space, Laundry Room, Bike Storage RoomTenants Pay: Rent, Electricity, Pet Fee (if applied)