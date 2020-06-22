All apartments in Alexandria
33 E REED AVE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

33 E REED AVE

33 East Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

33 East Reed Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable semi-detached home with awesome, fully fenced yard and detached garage in super location! Walking distance to lots of restaurants & shops on "The Ave" in popular Del Ray "Where Main Street Still Exists." Entirely updated & open floor plan. Built-in shelving system in 2nd BR for low profile office or storage shelves. Washer & Dryer in home. Great storage space in both attic and dry crawlspace, plus use garage for parking plus storage, too. GREAT yard for entertaining or just relaxing outdoors. Close to Potomac Yards, new VA Tech campus and Amazon HQ2. On bus route and near bike trail. Hurry, this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 E REED AVE have any available units?
33 E REED AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 33 E REED AVE have?
Some of 33 E REED AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 E REED AVE currently offering any rent specials?
33 E REED AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 E REED AVE pet-friendly?
No, 33 E REED AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 33 E REED AVE offer parking?
Yes, 33 E REED AVE offers parking.
Does 33 E REED AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 E REED AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 E REED AVE have a pool?
No, 33 E REED AVE does not have a pool.
Does 33 E REED AVE have accessible units?
No, 33 E REED AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 33 E REED AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 E REED AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 E REED AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 E REED AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
