33 E REED AVE

Adorable semi-detached home with awesome, fully fenced yard and detached garage in super location! Walking distance to lots of restaurants & shops on "The Ave" in popular Del Ray "Where Main Street Still Exists." Entirely updated & open floor plan. Built-in shelving system in 2nd BR for low profile office or storage shelves. Washer & Dryer in home. Great storage space in both attic and dry crawlspace, plus use garage for parking plus storage, too. GREAT yard for entertaining or just relaxing outdoors. Close to Potomac Yards, new VA Tech campus and Amazon HQ2. On bus route and near bike trail. Hurry, this won't last!