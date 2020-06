Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

QUIET side of Parkfairfax. Faces detached homes. Parking is abundant. End unit with treetop views. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer, 2 levels, 2 bedrooms. Available August 1. All this plus gas, water, trash and recycle removal, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, landscaping, master insurance policy, 3 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, full exercise facility, party room with kitchen all included in rental fee since the Landlord pays your condo fee!