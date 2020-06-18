All apartments in Alexandria
212 GENTRY AVENUE
212 GENTRY AVENUE

212 Gentry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

212 Gentry Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Rarely available renovated end unit rowhome in wonderful WARWICK VILLAGE. Features three bedrooms and two brand new full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops and island, hardwood floors, new windows and a spectacular fully fenced yard with enormous flagstone patio perfect for entertaining. Maintenance of gorgeously manicured lot included in rent! Just steps to The Avenue in Del Rey. Easy Access to I-395, Pentagon, downtown DC, Old Town and Reagan National Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have any available units?
212 GENTRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have?
Some of 212 GENTRY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 GENTRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
212 GENTRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 GENTRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 GENTRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 GENTRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
