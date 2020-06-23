All apartments in Alexandria
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W

208 West Taylor Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

208 West Taylor Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lovely three-level townhome located close to Old Towne & King St. Metro. 3 BR, 1.5 BA; LR/DR combo; LL Rec room; Hardwood floors on upper level; Fenced rear yard. City park across street. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W have any available units?
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W currently offering any rent specials?
208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W pet-friendly?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W offer parking?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W does not offer parking.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W have a pool?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W does not have a pool.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W have accessible units?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W does not have accessible units.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY W does not have units with air conditioning.
