Great 2 B/R, 1 bath townhouse on a quiet street in the Lynnhaven section of Del Ray (Alexandria). Entire unit just painted, beautiful hardwood floors on main level and new carpet on the 3rd level. Close to Potomac yards, Old Town, shopping, restaurants and much more. Partially finished basement. Dogs 35 lbs and under considered case by case. Application fee $55.