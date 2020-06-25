2 AUBURN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Sign a 2 year lease and the rent goes down to $1600/month!! Great location in an established community. Hard to come by 2 bedroom unit in Auburn Village. Short distance to center of Potomac Yards/Del Ray. Hardwood floors and lots of windows. Won't last long! Minutes to Airport, Metro, Old Town, parks, Pentagon City, shopping and restaurants. Pets case by case - NO CATS! $55 application fee per applicant. $1,850 security deposit + one months rent due on lease signing. Good credit and references and MUST!