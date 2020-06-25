All apartments in Alexandria
2 AUBURN COURT

2 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Auburn Court, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Sign a 2 year lease and the rent goes down to $1600/month!! Great location in an established community. Hard to come by 2 bedroom unit in Auburn Village. Short distance to center of Potomac Yards/Del Ray. Hardwood floors and lots of windows. Won't last long! Minutes to Airport, Metro, Old Town, parks, Pentagon City, shopping and restaurants. Pets case by case - NO CATS! $55 application fee per applicant. $1,850 security deposit + one months rent due on lease signing. Good credit and references and MUST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 AUBURN COURT have any available units?
2 AUBURN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2 AUBURN COURT have?
Some of 2 AUBURN COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 AUBURN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2 AUBURN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 AUBURN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 AUBURN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2 AUBURN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2 AUBURN COURT offers parking.
Does 2 AUBURN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 AUBURN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 AUBURN COURT have a pool?
No, 2 AUBURN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2 AUBURN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2 AUBURN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 AUBURN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 AUBURN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 AUBURN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 AUBURN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
