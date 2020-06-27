All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE

1720 W Abingdon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1720 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Sunny top floor condo within walking distance to shopping, dry cleaners, restaurants, bakery & more. This updated condo features newer carpet & windows, remodeled kit w/ granite counters and cabinets w/ slide out shelving, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, walk-in hall coat closet, front load washer & dryer in unit, 2 parking spots plus plenty of street parking. Additional storage for bike located in building across courtyard. Located only steps from GW Parkway and convenient to Old Town, trails and parks. Community offers a pool, gym, tennis & basketball court. Owner will consider one cat with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have any available units?
1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University