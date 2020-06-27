1720 W ABINGDON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Sunny top floor condo within walking distance to shopping, dry cleaners, restaurants, bakery & more. This updated condo features newer carpet & windows, remodeled kit w/ granite counters and cabinets w/ slide out shelving, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, walk-in hall coat closet, front load washer & dryer in unit, 2 parking spots plus plenty of street parking. Additional storage for bike located in building across courtyard. Located only steps from GW Parkway and convenient to Old Town, trails and parks. Community offers a pool, gym, tennis & basketball court. Owner will consider one cat with deposit.