1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE

Amenities

The largest of the two bedroom, 1.5 bath floor plans in historic community is available for rent. Enjoy walking to get coffee at Buzz and join friends for meals at Rustico. Location is a short bike ride to nearby restaurants in Del Ray and Old Town and shopping at Potomac Yards. Use the Capital Bikeshare bikes that are around the corner or your own bike to ride along on the Mount Vernon Trail. The condo is close to Braddock Rd. Metro and GW Parkway, and you can take the 11Y bus from the stop across the street right into downtown DC. The unit has been freshly painted, and has a custom kitchen with granite counter tops, a marble floor, and stainless steel Maytag appliances, a NEW Bosch washer and dryer is in the unit and NEW heating & A/C units were installed. The condo has plenty of closet space including a large walk-in with custom shelving. Windows were replaced this spring which helps keep electric bill down and plenty of upgrades were made to bring modern living conveniences to this historic property. Laminate wood floors are in main living space and original parquet floors with custom floor moulding are in the two bedrooms.Community amenities include on site property management during the week, a club room, updated gym, pool, tennis/basketball court, and outdoor barbecue space. The community offers free outdoor bike racks. Extra storage + indoor bike racks are available for a small monthly fee. Unit comes w/ 2 parking passes + free guest parking and street parking. Cats are welcome; service and emotional support dogs require documentation and prior approval from HOA.Rent is $2,200/month