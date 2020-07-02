All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE

1718 W Abingdon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1718 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
The largest of the two bedroom, 1.5 bath floor plans in historic community is available for rent. Enjoy walking to get coffee at Buzz and join friends for meals at Rustico. Location is a short bike ride to nearby restaurants in Del Ray and Old Town and shopping at Potomac Yards. Use the Capital Bikeshare bikes that are around the corner or your own bike to ride along on the Mount Vernon Trail. The condo is close to Braddock Rd. Metro and GW Parkway, and you can take the 11Y bus from the stop across the street right into downtown DC. The unit has been freshly painted, and has a custom kitchen with granite counter tops, a marble floor, and stainless steel Maytag appliances, a NEW Bosch washer and dryer is in the unit and NEW heating & A/C units were installed. The condo has plenty of closet space including a large walk-in with custom shelving. Windows were replaced this spring which helps keep electric bill down and plenty of upgrades were made to bring modern living conveniences to this historic property. Laminate wood floors are in main living space and original parquet floors with custom floor moulding are in the two bedrooms.Community amenities include on site property management during the week, a club room, updated gym, pool, tennis/basketball court, and outdoor barbecue space. The community offers free outdoor bike racks. Extra storage + indoor bike racks are available for a small monthly fee. Unit comes w/ 2 parking passes + free guest parking and street parking. Cats are welcome; service and emotional support dogs require documentation and prior approval from HOA.Rent is $2,200/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have any available units?
1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1718 W ABINGDON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University