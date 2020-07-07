170 BARRETT PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available end unit GATSBY model with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one half baths. The property features hardwoods throughout, upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, fresh neutral paint throughout, updated dual zoned HVAC units, gas fireplace and custom built ins in the living room, fenced back yard and deck. Spacious master suite in the 4th floor with large master bathroom. One car garage with full driveway. The property was never rented before, it`s meticulously maintained by the owners. Great location on a quiet street close to all Cameron Station amenities.