Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

170 BARRETT PLACE

170 Barrett Place · No Longer Available
Location

170 Barrett Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available end unit GATSBY model with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one half baths. The property features hardwoods throughout, upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, fresh neutral paint throughout, updated dual zoned HVAC units, gas fireplace and custom built ins in the living room, fenced back yard and deck. Spacious master suite in the 4th floor with large master bathroom. One car garage with full driveway. The property was never rented before, it`s meticulously maintained by the owners. Great location on a quiet street close to all Cameron Station amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 BARRETT PLACE have any available units?
170 BARRETT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 170 BARRETT PLACE have?
Some of 170 BARRETT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 BARRETT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
170 BARRETT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 BARRETT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 170 BARRETT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 170 BARRETT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 170 BARRETT PLACE offers parking.
Does 170 BARRETT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 BARRETT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 BARRETT PLACE have a pool?
No, 170 BARRETT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 170 BARRETT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 170 BARRETT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 170 BARRETT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 BARRETT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 BARRETT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 BARRETT PLACE has units with air conditioning.

