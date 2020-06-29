1630 PRESTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

ALL NEW AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! This property is contemporary styled and beautiful. It includes: - European style cabinets - Quartz counter tops with Marble veining - New hardwood floors throughout - New windows - Chrome finishes - Full Size Washer/Dryer - Private side deck - Private storage unit - 3 community pools - Community tennis courts - Fitness Center - Walk to Shirlington Village restaurants and shops - 5 minutes to DC and National Airport. Gas and water utilities are included in the rent. Please note that a credit check and background check will be done on all applicants. Showing times are 10am - 6pm (Monday - Saturday).