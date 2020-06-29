ALL NEW AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! This property is contemporary styled and beautiful. It includes: - European style cabinets - Quartz counter tops with Marble veining - New hardwood floors throughout - New windows - Chrome finishes - Full Size Washer/Dryer - Private side deck - Private storage unit - 3 community pools - Community tennis courts - Fitness Center - Walk to Shirlington Village restaurants and shops - 5 minutes to DC and National Airport. Gas and water utilities are included in the rent. Please note that a credit check and background check will be done on all applicants. Showing times are 10am - 6pm (Monday - Saturday).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1630 PRESTON ROAD have?
Some of 1630 PRESTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
