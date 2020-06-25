1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FABULOUS TOWNHOME IN GREAT LOCATION ~ ~ JUST OUTSIDE OLD TOWN ~ STEPS TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS ~ MINUTES TO DC & PENTAGON ~ OPEN FLOOR PLAN ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL ~ GAS FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM ~ GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & ISLAND ~ 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - MASTER BEDROOM WITH LOFT & UPDATED MASTER BATH ~ LOWER LEVEL HAS FAMILY ROOM/DEN WITH ATTACHED FULL BATHROOM ~ 2 CAR GARAGE PARKING SPACES. PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM