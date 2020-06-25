All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

1624 Hunting Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Hunting Creek Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FABULOUS TOWNHOME IN GREAT LOCATION ~ ~ JUST OUTSIDE OLD TOWN ~ STEPS TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS ~ MINUTES TO DC & PENTAGON ~ OPEN FLOOR PLAN ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL ~ GAS FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM ~ GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & ISLAND ~ 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - MASTER BEDROOM WITH LOFT & UPDATED MASTER BATH ~ LOWER LEVEL HAS FAMILY ROOM/DEN WITH ATTACHED FULL BATHROOM ~ 2 CAR GARAGE PARKING SPACES. PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
