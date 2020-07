Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN GREAT LOCATION NEAR GW PARKWAY, HEART OF OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA, DC, AND BRADDOCK STREET METRO. ONLY 1 BLOCK TO PUBLIC TRANSPORATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS, BUILT IN BOOK CASES IN LIVING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOM WITH TITE FLOORS . AMENITY RICH NEIGHBORHOOD WITH OUTDOOR POOL, TENNIS COURT, AND EXERCISE ROOM. THE MOST IMPORTANT AMENITY IS RIGHT INSIDE THE UNIT THE WASHER AND DRYER.