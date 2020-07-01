16 OAK STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful single family home in Rosemont 1/2 mile from metro, a short walk to Grape & Bean, and Maury elementary school. This home has been renovated from top to bottom! Wood floors throughout main and upper levels, Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & tile floors. Butler's pantry provides extra storage and counter space. The main level also features the living room with a wood burning fireplace and a separate den/office area. Finished walkout basement w/ plush carpeting, half bath, laundry room, loads of storage, and wine fridge. The four bedrooms are on upper level. The master has a full bath & walk-in closet. Large screened porch faces huge fenced yard. Detached garage & shared driveway. Avail in early June & Pets considered on case-by-case basis.