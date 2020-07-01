All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

16 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 West Oak Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home in Rosemont 1/2 mile from metro, a short walk to Grape & Bean, and Maury elementary school. This home has been renovated from top to bottom! Wood floors throughout main and upper levels, Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & tile floors. Butler's pantry provides extra storage and counter space. The main level also features the living room with a wood burning fireplace and a separate den/office area. Finished walkout basement w/ plush carpeting, half bath, laundry room, loads of storage, and wine fridge. The four bedrooms are on upper level. The master has a full bath & walk-in closet. Large screened porch faces huge fenced yard. Detached garage & shared driveway. Avail in early June & Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 OAK STREET W have any available units?
16 OAK STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 16 OAK STREET W have?
Some of 16 OAK STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 OAK STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
16 OAK STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 OAK STREET W pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 OAK STREET W is pet friendly.
Does 16 OAK STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 16 OAK STREET W offers parking.
Does 16 OAK STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 OAK STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 OAK STREET W have a pool?
No, 16 OAK STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 16 OAK STREET W have accessible units?
No, 16 OAK STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 16 OAK STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 OAK STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 OAK STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 OAK STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.

