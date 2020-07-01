140 WESMOND DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful, remodeled rowhouse in unbeatable Del Ray location near Potomac Yard! FANTASTIC layout features gorgeously remodeled OPEN KITCHEN w/ sleek modern cabinetry, granite counters, backsplash, and all stainless steel appliances! Other features and upgrades include a charming front porch, wood flooring throughout, two remodeled full bathrooms, two bedrooms upstairs, and a finished basement perfect for a luxurious master suite, guest suite, or family room! Backyard boasts LARGE DECK for entertaining, fenced backyard, storage shed, and RARE OFF-STREET PARKING SPOT!~Enjoy a fabulous location just a quick walk from the future Potomac Yard METRO, three grocery stores, Del Ray shopping & dining, biking trails, and minutes to Pentagon City Mall, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, D.C., Rt.1, I-395 & GW Pkwy!