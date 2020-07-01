All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
140 WESMOND DRIVE
140 WESMOND DRIVE

140 Wesmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Wesmond Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Beautiful, remodeled rowhouse in unbeatable Del Ray location near Potomac Yard! FANTASTIC layout features gorgeously remodeled OPEN KITCHEN w/ sleek modern cabinetry, granite counters, backsplash, and all stainless steel appliances! Other features and upgrades include a charming front porch, wood flooring throughout, two remodeled full bathrooms, two bedrooms upstairs, and a finished basement perfect for a luxurious master suite, guest suite, or family room! Backyard boasts LARGE DECK for entertaining, fenced backyard, storage shed, and RARE OFF-STREET PARKING SPOT!~Enjoy a fabulous location just a quick walk from the future Potomac Yard METRO, three grocery stores, Del Ray shopping & dining, biking trails, and minutes to Pentagon City Mall, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport, D.C., Rt.1, I-395 & GW Pkwy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have any available units?
140 WESMOND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have?
Some of 140 WESMOND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 WESMOND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
140 WESMOND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 WESMOND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 140 WESMOND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 140 WESMOND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 WESMOND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 140 WESMOND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 140 WESMOND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 WESMOND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 WESMOND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 WESMOND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

