Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1299 N VAN DORN STREET
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

1299 N VAN DORN STREET

1299 North Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1299 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Active and Available: All the bell and whistles. End unit nestled in a secluded location at back of courtyard with fenced corner patio. Premium location only minutes to the Pentagon, DC. Easy access to I-395. Plenty of space, hardwood floors, spacious and bright, upgraded bathroom fixtures, New recessed lights all through out the living and the gourmet kitchen, travertine kitchen backsplash, granite counters, top of the line new stainless steel appliances, and custom beverage center with a wine fridge. New HVAC full size, New Washer and Dryer laundry room, Fresh paint & newer windows. Serene Wooded area between home & Van Dorn St. Amenities included Pool, Gym, clubhouse & express bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

