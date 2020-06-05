1299 N VAN DORN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool

Active and Available: All the bell and whistles. End unit nestled in a secluded location at back of courtyard with fenced corner patio. Premium location only minutes to the Pentagon, DC. Easy access to I-395. Plenty of space, hardwood floors, spacious and bright, upgraded bathroom fixtures, New recessed lights all through out the living and the gourmet kitchen, travertine kitchen backsplash, granite counters, top of the line new stainless steel appliances, and custom beverage center with a wine fridge. New HVAC full size, New Washer and Dryer laundry room, Fresh paint & newer windows. Serene Wooded area between home & Van Dorn St. Amenities included Pool, Gym, clubhouse & express bus.