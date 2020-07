1245 MADISON STREET

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $3,400!!! Unbeatable location, half block to Braddock metro, walk to Old Town/Waterfront/Potomac Yards, 1 metro stop to DCA or Old Town, 4 metro stops to Pentagon. 3-level TH w/ garage, perfect for roommates w/ double master bedroom suites & updated baths. Usable attic for storage, extra A/C unit for bedroom level, built-in bookcases in family room that opens up to the outdoor patio. Backyard private patio is fenced in - great for your dog! Available for move-in on/after 4/17. Location Location Location! VIDEO: https://youtu.be/jB6JFJDR5vk