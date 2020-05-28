12 Ashby St. A

Amenities
Unit A Available 03/30/20 1BR in Del Ray / Potomac Yards / National Landing - Property Id: 123317
Charming one-bedroom apartment in an outstanding location. Just a short walk to the heart of Del Ray, where you will find tons of charming restaurants and shops. Streets Market & Cafe is one block away. Less than 10 minute walk to Potomac Yards (also near Amazon HQ2), with larger stores such as Target, Harris Teeter, Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Starbucks and more for all of your shopping needs. Tons of bike trails around, as well as extremely convenient public transportation options. Just a 10 minute drive into Washington DC.
The apartment features:
Open floor plan
Finished hardwood floors throughout
Private rear entrance steps from the parking lot with small grassy area for a table and chairs
Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar
Large master bedroom
HUGE walk-in closet
Included in rent: Water, sewer, trash removal, 2 parking spaces and 2 guest passes
Rent - $1625
Move-in date: May
