All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 12 Ashby St. A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
12 Ashby St. A
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

12 Ashby St. A

12 Ashby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Ashby Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit A Available 03/30/20 1BR in Del Ray / Potomac Yards / National Landing - Property Id: 123317

CONDO WILL BE SHOWN THIS SUNDAY, 2/9/20, FROM 11-12PM. PLEASE STOP BY IF INTERESTED.

Charming one-bedroom apartment in an outstanding location. Just a short walk to the heart of Del Ray, where you will find tons of charming restaurants and shops. Streets Market & Cafe is one block away. Less than 10 minute walk to Potomac Yards (also near Amazon HQ2), with larger stores such as Target, Harris Teeter, Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Starbucks and more for all of your shopping needs. Tons of bike trails around, as well as extremely convenient public transportation options. Just a 10 minute drive into Washington DC.

The apartment features:
Open floor plan
Finished hardwood floors throughout
Private rear entrance steps from the parking lot with small grassy area for a table and chairs
Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar
Large master bedroom
HUGE walk-in closet

Included in rent: Water, sewer, trash removal, 2 parking spaces and 2 guest passes
Rent - $1625
Move-in date: May
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123317
Property Id 123317

(RLNE5509861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Ashby St. A have any available units?
12 Ashby St. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 12 Ashby St. A have?
Some of 12 Ashby St. A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Ashby St. A currently offering any rent specials?
12 Ashby St. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Ashby St. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Ashby St. A is pet friendly.
Does 12 Ashby St. A offer parking?
Yes, 12 Ashby St. A offers parking.
Does 12 Ashby St. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Ashby St. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Ashby St. A have a pool?
No, 12 Ashby St. A does not have a pool.
Does 12 Ashby St. A have accessible units?
No, 12 Ashby St. A does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Ashby St. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Ashby St. A has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Ashby St. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Ashby St. A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University