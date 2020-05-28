12 Ashby St. A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit A Available 03/30/20 1BR in Del Ray / Potomac Yards / National Landing - Property Id: 123317



CONDO WILL BE SHOWN THIS SUNDAY, 2/9/20, FROM 11-12PM. PLEASE STOP BY IF INTERESTED.



Charming one-bedroom apartment in an outstanding location. Just a short walk to the heart of Del Ray, where you will find tons of charming restaurants and shops. Streets Market & Cafe is one block away. Less than 10 minute walk to Potomac Yards (also near Amazon HQ2), with larger stores such as Target, Harris Teeter, Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Starbucks and more for all of your shopping needs. Tons of bike trails around, as well as extremely convenient public transportation options. Just a 10 minute drive into Washington DC.



The apartment features:

Open floor plan

Finished hardwood floors throughout

Private rear entrance steps from the parking lot with small grassy area for a table and chairs

Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar

Large master bedroom

HUGE walk-in closet



Included in rent: Water, sewer, trash removal, 2 parking spaces and 2 guest passes

Rent - $1625

Move-in date: May

