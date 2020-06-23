Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1197 N VAN DORN STREET
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1197 N VAN DORN STREET
1197 North Van Dorn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1197 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 story townhouse. Front fenced in patio area. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Neutral decor. Vacant and ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have any available units?
1197 N VAN DORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
Is 1197 N VAN DORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1197 N VAN DORN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 N VAN DORN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET offer parking?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have a pool?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
