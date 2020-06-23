All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:36 PM

1197 N VAN DORN STREET

1197 North Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1197 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

Very nice 2 story townhouse. Front fenced in patio area. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Neutral decor. Vacant and ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have any available units?
1197 N VAN DORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 1197 N VAN DORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1197 N VAN DORN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 N VAN DORN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET offer parking?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have a pool?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1197 N VAN DORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1197 N VAN DORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
