All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 113 N FAIRFAX ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
113 N FAIRFAX ST N
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

113 N FAIRFAX ST N

113 North Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Show this fabulous and spacious one bedroom unit in the heart of Historic Old Town. It is directly across the street from Market Square and the Saturday Morning Farmers Market. Entrance to the 2nd floor apartment is from the side alley and thru the red gate. There is a cozy fireplace (non-functioning), 9'ceilings, lots of storage space, built-in bookshelves, updated kitchen with a huge side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, great light - the works. Utilities are included and the unit is available February 1. Sorry, the owner does not allow pets or smokers. This beautiful apartment is waiting for YOU. Call Annelise Smith with Long and Foster Historic District Office 703 505-2533 or Ann Kavaljian with Long and Foster 703 626-9171. Thank you. APPLY ONLINE AT www.LongandFoster.com Search MLS#VAAX241340

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have any available units?
113 N FAIRFAX ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have?
Some of 113 N FAIRFAX ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 N FAIRFAX ST N currently offering any rent specials?
113 N FAIRFAX ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 N FAIRFAX ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N is pet friendly.
Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N offer parking?
Yes, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N offers parking.
Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have a pool?
No, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N does not have a pool.
Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have accessible units?
No, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 N FAIRFAX ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 N FAIRFAX ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University