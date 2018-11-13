113 N FAIRFAX ST N

Amenities

Show this fabulous and spacious one bedroom unit in the heart of Historic Old Town. It is directly across the street from Market Square and the Saturday Morning Farmers Market. Entrance to the 2nd floor apartment is from the side alley and thru the red gate. There is a cozy fireplace (non-functioning), 9'ceilings, lots of storage space, built-in bookshelves, updated kitchen with a huge side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, great light - the works. Utilities are included and the unit is available February 1. Sorry, the owner does not allow pets or smokers. This beautiful apartment is waiting for YOU. Call Annelise Smith with Long and Foster Historic District Office 703 505-2533 or Ann Kavaljian with Long and Foster 703 626-9171. Thank you. APPLY ONLINE AT www.LongandFoster.com Search MLS#VAAX241340