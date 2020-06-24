All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1110 DUKE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1110 DUKE STREET
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:49 PM

1110 DUKE STREET

1110 Duke Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1110 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4-level 3BR/3.5BA townhouse with attached two-car garage located in the heart of Old Town, Alexandria. Approximately 2,300 sq. ft. of living area on four levels including: vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile baths, recessed lighting and elegant moldings throughout. Foyer entrance with diagonally-laid ceramic tile flooring and adjacent office/study with neutral carpet; living room with custom built-in shelving flanking fireplace and separate dining area both with hardwood flooring; kitchen with hardwood flooring, white cabinets, Corian countertops, GE and Jenn-Aire appliances, breakfast bar and pantry; breakfast area with French door to rear deck and hardwood flooring; powder room with ceramic tile flooring and pedestal sink; master bedroom suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and designer ceramic tiled Super bath with corner soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, and his and hers vanities; additional second bedroom on this level with a walk-in closet, full ceramic tile hall bath and upper level laundry area; BONUS fourth level en-suite bedroom with vaulted ceiling, dormer windows, walk-in closet, and ceramic tile full bath. Community amenities include a clubhouse, party room, fitness center, picnic area and pool. Only blocks away from everything Old Town Village has to offer including the King Street Metro station, Whole foods, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 DUKE STREET have any available units?
1110 DUKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1110 DUKE STREET have?
Some of 1110 DUKE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 DUKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1110 DUKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 DUKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1110 DUKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1110 DUKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1110 DUKE STREET offers parking.
Does 1110 DUKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 DUKE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 DUKE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1110 DUKE STREET has a pool.
Does 1110 DUKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1110 DUKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 DUKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 DUKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 DUKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 DUKE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University