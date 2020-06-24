1110 DUKE STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous 4-level 3BR/3.5BA townhouse with attached two-car garage located in the heart of Old Town, Alexandria. Approximately 2,300 sq. ft. of living area on four levels including: vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile baths, recessed lighting and elegant moldings throughout. Foyer entrance with diagonally-laid ceramic tile flooring and adjacent office/study with neutral carpet; living room with custom built-in shelving flanking fireplace and separate dining area both with hardwood flooring; kitchen with hardwood flooring, white cabinets, Corian countertops, GE and Jenn-Aire appliances, breakfast bar and pantry; breakfast area with French door to rear deck and hardwood flooring; powder room with ceramic tile flooring and pedestal sink; master bedroom suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and designer ceramic tiled Super bath with corner soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, and his and hers vanities; additional second bedroom on this level with a walk-in closet, full ceramic tile hall bath and upper level laundry area; BONUS fourth level en-suite bedroom with vaulted ceiling, dormer windows, walk-in closet, and ceramic tile full bath. Community amenities include a clubhouse, party room, fitness center, picnic area and pool. Only blocks away from everything Old Town Village has to offer including the King Street Metro station, Whole foods, shopping and restaurants.