Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Adorable Old Town flat - is actually 4 floors of living space! Easy access to King Street shops and restaurants, the King Street Metro, the Saturday farmer's market... fun city living!! 2 good sized bedrooms each with their own bathroom, additional half bath in basement (rec/family room). Lovely private patio out back - barbequing is fine here! Hardwood floors on main level, carpeting upstairs 2 levels. Small dogs welcome! And this is a pet friendly town!!! Available for May 2020.