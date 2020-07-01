1017 PENDLETON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful colonial-style 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse right in the heart of Old Town North! Just three blocks to the Braddock Road Metro (Blue/Yellow lines), with great restaurants, shops, and parks nearby. Five blocks to King St., and seven blocks to Mt. Vernon Trail. Pets welcomed, max 2 pets with pet rent. In this lovely all-brick home, you will find:-Two spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms (including a jacuzzi in the master).-Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.-Two family rooms on separate floors, each with its own wood-burning fireplace.-Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and crown molding throughout the house.-Washer and dryer set on the same floor as the bedrooms.-French doors leading to a private brick patio.-Ample closets and attic storage space.-Garage + plenty of additional off-street parking, including one reserved space.