Alexandria, VA
1017 PENDLETON STREET
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

1017 PENDLETON STREET

1017 Pendleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Pendleton Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful colonial-style 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse right in the heart of Old Town North! Just three blocks to the Braddock Road Metro (Blue/Yellow lines), with great restaurants, shops, and parks nearby. Five blocks to King St., and seven blocks to Mt. Vernon Trail. Pets welcomed, max 2 pets with pet rent. In this lovely all-brick home, you will find:-Two spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms (including a jacuzzi in the master).-Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.-Two family rooms on separate floors, each with its own wood-burning fireplace.-Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and crown molding throughout the house.-Washer and dryer set on the same floor as the bedrooms.-French doors leading to a private brick patio.-Ample closets and attic storage space.-Garage + plenty of additional off-street parking, including one reserved space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have any available units?
1017 PENDLETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have?
Some of 1017 PENDLETON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 PENDLETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1017 PENDLETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 PENDLETON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 PENDLETON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1017 PENDLETON STREET offers parking.
Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 PENDLETON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have a pool?
No, 1017 PENDLETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1017 PENDLETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 PENDLETON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 PENDLETON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 PENDLETON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

