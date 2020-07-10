All apartments in Alexandria
1015 PENDLETON STREET
Last updated June 12 2020

1015 PENDLETON STREET

1015 Pendleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Pendleton Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated colonial brick townhome in the Heart of Old Town Alexandria. 2 Master Suites! Living room with wood burning fireplace and french doors. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with Double Oven Range and large pantry. Family room with 2nd wood burning fireplace, opens onto private brick patio. Half bath off of family room. 2 Offstreet assigned parking spaces, one in attached garage. Washer and Dryer in unit. 4 blocks to Braddock Road Metro. Nearby restaurants and shopping. This one will not last, so call listing agent to schedule. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and remove shoes or wear provided covers. Showing By Appointment Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

