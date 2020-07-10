1015 PENDLETON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated colonial brick townhome in the Heart of Old Town Alexandria. 2 Master Suites! Living room with wood burning fireplace and french doors. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with Double Oven Range and large pantry. Family room with 2nd wood burning fireplace, opens onto private brick patio. Half bath off of family room. 2 Offstreet assigned parking spaces, one in attached garage. Washer and Dryer in unit. 4 blocks to Braddock Road Metro. Nearby restaurants and shopping. This one will not last, so call listing agent to schedule. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and remove shoes or wear provided covers. Showing By Appointment Only