Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
206 E 8920 S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

206 E 8920 S

206 East 8920 South · (801) 373-9678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT 84070
Historic Sandy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 206 E 8920 S · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Town Home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.

Walking distance to TRAX station

Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.

Open floor plan

Stainless steel appliances.

Granite countertops

Two-toned upgraded kitchen cabinets

Hard surface floors in main living area.

Upgraded carpets

Large laundry room on bedroom floor level

Vaulted master suite with huge walk-in closet

Two Car attached garage with enough driveway space for two more cars.

Large balcony off master bedroom

Fully finished basement with family room, bedroom and full bathroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 206 E 8920 S have any available units?
206 E 8920 S has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 E 8920 S have?
Some of 206 E 8920 S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E 8920 S currently offering any rent specials?
206 E 8920 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E 8920 S pet-friendly?
No, 206 E 8920 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 206 E 8920 S offer parking?
Yes, 206 E 8920 S offers parking.
Does 206 E 8920 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E 8920 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E 8920 S have a pool?
No, 206 E 8920 S does not have a pool.
Does 206 E 8920 S have accessible units?
No, 206 E 8920 S does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E 8920 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E 8920 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 E 8920 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 E 8920 S does not have units with air conditioning.

