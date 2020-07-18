206 E 8920 S.

Amenities
Brand New Construction Town Home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
Walking distance to TRAX station
Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.
Open floor plan
Stainless steel appliances.
Granite countertops
Two-toned upgraded kitchen cabinets
Hard surface floors in main living area.
Upgraded carpets
Large laundry room on bedroom floor level
Vaulted master suite with huge walk-in closet
Two Car attached garage with enough driveway space for two more cars.
Large balcony off master bedroom
Fully finished basement with family room, bedroom and full bathroom.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5902246)