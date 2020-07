Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage media room 24hr maintenance carport dog grooming area e-payments hot tub playground

Select an apartment in Salt Lake City, UT, that's part of The Legends at River Oaks Apartment Homes. You'll love our comfortable, spacious homes as well as our amenity rich community life. Enjoy plenty of employment and educational opportunities nearby as well as a great location to access dining, shopping, entertainment options in Salt Lake City.



River Oaks offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that have everything you need for a modern lifestyle. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy your gourmet kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and ample counter and cabinet space. You’ll love having your very own full-sized washer and dryer right in your home. Be sure to bring all your important belongings as you’ll have plenty of storage space in your walk-in closets. When hot Texas summers roll around, our cold air conditioning is ready to serve. You'll find that our beautiful open floor plans provide spacious living areas that our residents love to call home.



