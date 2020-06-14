127 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT with gym
Sandy, Utah
Sandy, Utah, is famously known as the setting for the television series "Big Love," but it has some pretty other big elements to it, as the sixth largest city in Utah. If you're a fan of sports, Sandy is the place for you, as it's one of the only cities in Utah with a proper soccer stadium (sorry, futbol stadium).
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sandy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.