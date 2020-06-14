Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sandy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crescent White Willow
20 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Edgemont
33 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Crescent White Willow
22 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
175 W Albion Village Way #306
175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1227 sqft
175 W Albion Village Way #306 Available 07/07/20 3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views. Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
9639 S Villa Springs Cove
9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
High Point
1 Unit Available
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir
8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Crescent
1 Unit Available
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104
11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
East Midvale
25 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brighton
17 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:02am
10 Units Available
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
City Guide for Sandy, UT

"Sandy the fireworks are hailin' over Little Eden tonight, forcin' a light into all those stoned-out faces left stranded on this Fourth of July. Down in town the circuit's full with switchblade lovers so fast so shiny so sharp, and the wizards play down on Pinball Way on the boardwalk way past dark. And the boys from the casino dance with their shirts open, like Latin lovers along the shore chasin' all them silly New York girls. Oh Sandy the aurora is risin' behind us." (-Bruce Springsteen, “...

Sandy, Utah, is famously known as the setting for the television series "Big Love," but it has some pretty other big elements to it, as the sixth largest city in Utah. If you're a fan of sports, Sandy is the place for you, as it's one of the only cities in Utah with a proper soccer stadium (sorry, futbol stadium). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sandy, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sandy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

