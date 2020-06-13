/
3 bedroom apartments
228 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Edgemont
36 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crescent White Willow
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sandy Woods
50 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1626 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Canyon
1 Unit Available
1748 East Ski View Drive
1748 East Ski View Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1940 sqft
1748 East Ski View Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Sandy!! - This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Sandy neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive
8489 South Sun Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 - $2,150 / Per Month 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
175 W Albion Village Way #306
175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1227 sqft
175 W Albion Village Way #306 Available 07/07/20 3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views. Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1528 E 8640 S
1528 8640 South, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent White Willow
1 Unit Available
245 E 9430 S
245 9430 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Sandy - A Spacious and Well Kept 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Sandy is Ready for Move In.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Sandy Civic Center
1 Unit Available
803 Jordan Oaks Ct
803 Jordan Oaks Court, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
The Bluff
1 Unit Available
11974 South Hidden Valley Drive
11974 Hidden Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
Beautiful home in Sandy. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. This home is 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and is 3,296 square feet. You'll enjoy a very spacious 2-car garage, mother in law basement and sun room. Pets are not allowed.
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1980 Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs. Close to downtown, airport and quick trip to Park City.
1 of 27
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
The Bluff
1 Unit Available
11960 Jesse Valley Circle
11960 Jesse Valley Circle, Sandy, UT
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home in Sandy! - 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2,650 Sq Ft Home *$100 Move In Credit if Move in for May 1st* Available at the beginning of April! Home includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Sandy
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Brighton
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
North Union Fort
54 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1331 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granite
1 Unit Available
3021 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3021 9600 South, Granite, UT
Beautiful Rambler at Little Cottonwood Canyon! - Set at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, this spacious and beautiful rambler surrounded by stunning views of the majestic Wasatch Mountains is ready for immediate move in! Features include an
