119 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sandy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Crescent White Willow
22 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
22 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.

Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1980 E Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$4,970
3200 sqft
Luxury Living near World Class Canyon Resorts - Property Id: 288845 Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs.

Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive
8489 South Sun Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 - $2,150 / Per Month 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Historic Sandy
1 Unit Available
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower.

Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1920 sqft
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Brighton
17 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.

South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.

1 Unit Available
8296 S Valiant Dr.
8296 Valiant Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
8296 S Valiant Dr. Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes.

Central Midvale
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.

Union Park
1 Unit Available
7475 700 East
7475 700 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
In order to find this location Google 7475 South 700 East The actual available rental is 729 building Video Tour: https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community.

North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
953 E. Spring Crest Ct. #31
953 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 5TH! Beautiful Condo in Midvale. Recently updated hardwood floors in an open and wide floor plan. Very spacious one bedroom and one bathroom condo with washer and dryer included.

Butler West
1 Unit Available
1926 E Brighton Ridge Dr
1926 7325 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2224 sqft
This fantastic upper unit features a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors! The rooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light, the bathrooms are full sized and tiled.
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
City Guide for Sandy, UT

"Sandy the fireworks are hailin' over Little Eden tonight, forcin' a light into all those stoned-out faces left stranded on this Fourth of July. Down in town the circuit's full with switchblade lovers so fast so shiny so sharp, and the wizards play down on Pinball Way on the boardwalk way past dark. And the boys from the casino dance with their shirts open, like Latin lovers along the shore chasin' all them silly New York girls. Oh Sandy the aurora is risin' behind us." (-Bruce Springsteen, “...

Sandy, Utah, is famously known as the setting for the television series "Big Love," but it has some pretty other big elements to it, as the sixth largest city in Utah. If you're a fan of sports, Sandy is the place for you, as it's one of the only cities in Utah with a proper soccer stadium (sorry, futbol stadium). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sandy, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sandy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

