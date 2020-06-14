/
1 bedroom apartments
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT
Crescent White Willow
21 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Crescent White Willow
20 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Edgemont
33 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1000 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
22 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
832 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Historic Sandy
1 Unit Available
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower.
High Point
1 Unit Available
8284 South Fallbrook Circle - 1
8284 South Fallbrook Circle, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1225 sqft
Rent ready! Brand new remodeled basement unit, with private parking! This beautiful 1 bedroom unit is very spacious with lots of counter and cupboard space in the kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom.
Northwest Exposure
1 Unit Available
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
2200 sqft
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
10 Units Available
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
742 sqft
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
35 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Brighton
17 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
East Midvale
25 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
953 E. Spring Crest Ct. #31
953 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 5TH! Beautiful Condo in Midvale. Recently updated hardwood floors in an open and wide floor plan. Very spacious one bedroom and one bathroom condo with washer and dryer included.
