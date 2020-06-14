/
18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
2225 E 9800 S
2225 9800 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Furnished Basement Apt (DISCOUNTED) - Property Id: 248139 FULLY furnished basement apt and equipped with appliances. It has two beds and full master bath equipped with a jacuzzi and shower. Fully stocked kitchen. TV equipped with amazon fire stick.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
River Oaks
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
4586 Bowers Vista Cir
4586 S Bowers Vista Cir, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Basement apartment - Property Id: 284801 Beautiful brand new basement apartment, brand new appliances, including washer and dryer, right in the heart of Murray, parking in front of the house, one bedroom optional furnishing, second bedroom and
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sugar House
28 Units Available
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 02:14pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,279
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
958 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville Hills
1 Unit Available
2331 Logan Way
2331 Logan Way, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Beautiful Salt Lake City Home - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $2,495 NOW $2,400 Highlight Features: - Partially Fenced Yard - Awesome Deck/Patio Area - Cozy Fireplace - Nearby Freeway Access - Bonus Room for Extra Storage - Large Backyard - Landscaping
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
1223 E Fenway Ave
1223 Fenway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1223 Fenway Avenue - Property Id: 295534 Quiet, secluded home near University of Utah, downtown, and 9th & 9th. Open to renting the house fully furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
877 E 600 S
877 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Fully furnished basement apartment for rent near Trolley Square and 9th and 9th. Lockout unit share-absolutely no pets. 3 month minimum lease. Includes W/D and shared yard. Street parking. Tenant must be quiet and respectful of other tenants.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
848 West Lucy Avenue - 1
848 Lucy Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BD and 1 BTH with a large living-room.
