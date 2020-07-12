/
/
/
sandy civic center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:40 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Sandy Civic Center, Sandy, UT
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 W Villa Bluff Way
715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 W Albion Village Way #306
175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views. Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Area.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy Civic Center
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
33 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
10 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 03:19am
Contact for Availability
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
74 East Resaca Drive B-8
74 Resaca Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1247 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Sandy Condo Now Available - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on the second floor of a great condo community in Sandy. It features wood floors, granite kitchen counters and carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio. MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 E 8920 S
204 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 E 8920 S
206 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town Home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 E 8920 S
208 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9035 S 1075 W
9035 S 1075 W, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
River Oaks Suites Extended Stay currently has 1 & 2 bedroom, furnished suites available. Internet, cable, trash service and all utilities included! We offer one month leases on our furnished suites.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
8812 South 220 East
8812 S 220 E, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
700 sqft
For lease is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement unit in Sandy! Features include: -2 bedroom -1 bath -Fireplace (may not be operational and may only be for aesthetics) -Washer/Dryer hookups -Shared private yard -Adjacent to track station -Updated
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy Civic Center
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
25 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTRiverton, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UT