apartments with pool
163 Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,105
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
Edgemont
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
29 Units Available
Sandy Woods
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
High Point
8142 S Cottonwood Hills Cir Bldg 16
8142 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1680 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from 1300 East & Fort Union Blvd.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
9245 S Jefferson Cv Unit 10B
9245 Jefferson Cove, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
949 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes I-15 and 90th South. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 949 sq. ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
715 W Villa Bluff Way
715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Civic Center
175 W Albion Village Way #306
175 Albion Village Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 Bd 2 Bath Condo in Sandy with Views - Great Location. 3rd Floor Unit with Spectacular Mountain & Valley Views. Large Open Living Area with Walk-Out Balcony. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Crescent
440 East 11000 South
440 11000 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, private access with driveway (2 cars in tandem – not covered), within walking distance of TRAX, Grocery Shopping and South Towne Mall. Easy access to I-15 minutes away. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:49am
32 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
29 Units Available
Midvale Park
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
36 Units Available
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
27 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Brighton
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Last updated July 13 at 05:55am
Contact for Availability
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Fiber-optic Internet, a dog park, a resort pool and a gym. Moments from I-15, making commuting into Salt Lake City a breeze.
