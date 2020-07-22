/
285 Apartments for rent in Edgemont, Sandy, UT
16 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
36 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,192
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
1 Unit Available
9967 S Electra Lane
9967 Electra Lane, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2188 sqft
NEWLEY REMODLED - East Sandy 4 BD 2 BA 2 GA Home - Be the first to live in this majorly remodeled home with new paint, new carpet, new a/c, new furnace, new flooring, new window coverings, kitchen and appliances with modern neutral colors.
1 Unit Available
9118 South Scirlein Drive
9118 Scirlein Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
934 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Balcony - Amazing Views - Centrally Located - Quiet Community 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 934 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
1113 East Wright Way
1113 East Wright Way, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
Highlight Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Beautiful Laundry Room, Large Master - Bathroom w/ Jetted Tub - Large Back Yard w/ Swing Set - Fully Fenced Yard - Prime Location in Great Neighborhood 5 Bedroom - 3 Bathroom - 2,384 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Edgemont
19 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
9242 Ashbourne Dr
9242 S Ashbourne Dr, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2387 sqft
4 Bedroom Finished Basement Beautiful Community - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Only 2 years old; carpet like brand new. 4 BR, 3.
1 Unit Available
206 E 8920 S
206 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town Home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 Unit Available
208 E 8920 S
208 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 Unit Available
9294 South Bennington Court
9294 S Bennington Ct, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 Unit Available
1748 East Ski View Drive
1748 East Ski View Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1940 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Sandy!! - This beautiful home is located in a highly desirable Sandy neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1528 E 8640 S
1528 8640 South, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee.
1 Unit Available
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
1 Unit Available
8812 South 220 East
8812 S 220 E, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
700 sqft
For lease is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement unit in Sandy! Features include: -2 bedroom -1 bath -Fireplace (may not be operational and may only be for aesthetics) -Washer/Dryer hookups -Shared private yard -Adjacent to track station -Updated
1 Unit Available
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Edgemont
24 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
24 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
3 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
15 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,185
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
4 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
19 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
38 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
