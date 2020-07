Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage hot tub internet access media room new construction 24hr gym package receiving yoga

We are open! Call today to schedule your tour!Dry Creek at East Village offers residences-for-lease featuring stylish and sophisticated one- two-and three-bedroom floor plans within a walkable and connected community. Our apartment homes are adjacent to the TRAX light rail station and are located near miles of recreation trails. Jordan Commons and the vibrant South Towne Center mall provide abundant entertainment options while keeping you close to home. When you are ready to relax or recharge, an abundance of amenities and activities can be found right outside your front door. Unwind on our outdoor terrace, enjoy a movie in our on-site theatre, or take a dip in our resort-style pool and spa. Choose style seamlessly blended with luxury, and make your move to Dry Creek at East Village today.