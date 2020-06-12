/
2 bedroom apartments
163 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Edgemont
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Sandy Woods
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1099 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Sandy Civic Center
9639 S Villa Springs Cove
9639 Villa Springs Cv, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Double Master, Amazing Community! - Beautifully upgraded town home with new carpet and new paint! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances with modern cabinets and large windows.
Little Cottonwood
2225 E 9800 S
2225 9800 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Furnished Basement Apt (DISCOUNTED) - Property Id: 248139 FULLY furnished basement apt and equipped with appliances. It has two beds and full master bath equipped with a jacuzzi and shower. Fully stocked kitchen. TV equipped with amazon fire stick.
Alta High
10675 700 East
10675 700 East, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345465?source=marketing 2bd/1ba unit located in Sandy on the south side of Dimple Dell Canyon.
High Point
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir
8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean.
Crescent
440 East 11000 South
440 11000 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sandy. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, , stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
Crescent
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104
11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry.
Sandy Woods
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Brighton
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Union Fort
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
