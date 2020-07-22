/
122 Apartments for rent in Sandy Woods, Sandy, UT
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
24 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
16 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,192
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
23 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
22 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9242 Ashbourne Dr
9242 S Ashbourne Dr, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2387 sqft
4 Bedroom Finished Basement Beautiful Community - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Only 2 years old; carpet like brand new. 4 BR, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 E 8920 S
206 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town Home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 E 8920 S
208 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9294 South Bennington Court
9294 S Bennington Ct, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20
959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** July Rent Free This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8263 Ivy Drive
8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8261 South Ivy Drive
8261 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
8261 South Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Home in Midvale! - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities, charming neighborhood. If you are looking for a nice, cozy 3 bedroom duplex, this is the place for you.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
842 W Shelton Way
842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
9118 South Scirlein Drive
9118 Scirlein Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
934 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Balcony - Amazing Views - Centrally Located - Quiet Community 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 934 sq.ft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
8812 South 220 East
8812 S 220 E, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
700 sqft
For lease is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement unit in Sandy! Features include: -2 bedroom -1 bath -Fireplace (may not be operational and may only be for aesthetics) -Washer/Dryer hookups -Shared private yard -Adjacent to track station -Updated
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
22 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
24 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
