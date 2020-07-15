/
studio apartments
20 Studio Apartments for rent in Sandy, UT
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,165
548 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
South Salt Lake City
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,300
411 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
East Central North
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Fairmont
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,045
571 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Downtown Salt Lake City
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.
South Salt Lake City
3080 S. 700 E. - 3
3080 700 East, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$650
600 sqft
Cozy studio apartment in 5 unit building. Front unit, upstairs on 2nd floor. Offstreet parking. No pets or smokers. Call the office to see at 801-272-8405. Then go to preceptproperty.com to fill out leasing application.
Central City
435 S 400 E Apt 2
435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$775
500 sqft
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Liberty
1636 S. 500 E. - 3
1636 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$825
400 sqft
Cozy and urban studio unit in the middle of Salt Lake City! #3 Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
