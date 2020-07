Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Access is everything: to the job you love, to schools you enjoy, to a lifestyle you’re comfortable living. And when you call AXIO 8400 home, you open the door to all that and more. Located on State Street in Sandy, with downtown Salt Lake, Park City, and Sandy just a short drive away, AXIO 8400 is your hub to major employers, outdoor recreation, and local activities. Balanced by thoughtful amenities, designed with your family in mind, everything you need is within reach. And when you’re near the things that make your life easier – life is just all around better. Wouldn’t you agree?