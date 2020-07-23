1154 E 500 S

Amenities

This beautiful three bedroom brick home is within steps of the University of Utah campus. It features large windows throughout and original hard wood floors on the main level. The basement includes a separate large bedroom and bathroom and storage! There is also a detached one-car garage, a covered front porch and private deck in the back. Perfect back yard space for entertaining guests.This home can't be missed, call us today to apply!!



Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!



THE BASICS:

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Available Date: 8/4/2020

- Parking: One Car Garage

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- Pets Allowed: Negotiable

- No Utilities Included



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Monthly premium starting at $5/month

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Inspection App Included

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage

- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



