Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:58 PM

1154 E 500 S

1154 500 South · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1154 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 4

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1877 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
This beautiful three bedroom brick home is within steps of the University of Utah campus. It features large windows throughout and original hard wood floors on the main level. The basement includes a separate large bedroom and bathroom and storage! There is also a detached one-car garage, a covered front porch and private deck in the back. Perfect back yard space for entertaining guests.This home can't be missed, call us today to apply!!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 8/4/2020
- Parking: One Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Deck, Dining Room, Disposal, Fireplace (Wood), Allow Fireplace Usage, Forced Air Heating, Hardwood Floor, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), Patio, Refrigerator, Smoking (Not Allowed), Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove/Oven, Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 E 500 S have any available units?
1154 E 500 S has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 E 500 S have?
Some of 1154 E 500 S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 E 500 S currently offering any rent specials?
1154 E 500 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 E 500 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 E 500 S is pet friendly.
Does 1154 E 500 S offer parking?
Yes, 1154 E 500 S offers parking.
Does 1154 E 500 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 E 500 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 E 500 S have a pool?
No, 1154 E 500 S does not have a pool.
Does 1154 E 500 S have accessible units?
No, 1154 E 500 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 E 500 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 E 500 S does not have units with dishwashers.
