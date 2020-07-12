/
/
/
central city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
190 Apartments for rent in Central City, Salt Lake City, UT
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
26 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
City Line
57 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
Community is set in a historic building with controlled access and a courtyard. Units offer updated kitchens, multiple closets and hardwood floors. Great location, close to City Creek Center and Gateway Mall.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
9 Units Available
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
78 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
544 South Denver St #2
544 Denver Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1182 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
512-514 East 500 South - 512 B
512 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$835
500 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment in a Beautiful Building! -Hardwood Floors -Neutral Paint with Accent trim color -Natural Steaming light from windows -Kitchen has bright white cabinets Across the street from Smiths grocery store. -Pet is allowed under 25lbs.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
343 500 East
343 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
683 sqft
Jump on this opportunity to live in one of Salt Lake City’s top rated apartment communities! Elevate on 5th is found at 343 South 500 East – Perfectly located near Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Smith’s Marketplace, also 3 shopping malls such as
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
732 South 400 East
732 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
606 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath close to Downtown Salt Lake! -1 bedrooms -1 bathroom -600 Sq.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
624 E. 300 S. Apt 10
624 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$790
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio apartment near the U.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
435 S 400 E Apt 2
435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
615 E 700 S Apt 6
615 700 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
730 sqft
Cozy 2bed/1bath just minutes from the University and downtown!! For the fastest response, please TEXT Lena at 801.903.
1 of 30
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
621 East 100 South
621 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
For lease is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath in Downtown Salt Lake!! Features include: -2 beds -1 bath -BRAND NEW KITCHEN! -Stainless steel appliances -Custom tile backsplash -Granite countertops -New cabinets! -New carpet -New
1 of 26
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
718 S 400 E
718 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath with high ceilings, front porch, and back patio. This home has been recently painted throughout the house. Great location between Downtown and Liberty Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
150 South 300 East #202
150 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Club is one of SLC's best botique condo buildings. Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath plan with a cozy balcony overlooking the courtyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
230 E Broadway Apt 401
230 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
555 E 100 S Apt 304
555 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
550 sqft
Great 1bed/1bath in the middle of Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Central City
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTWoods Cross, UTCottonwood Heights, UTKearns, UTCenterville, UTMagna, UT