105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Gateway District
37 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
The Avenues
8 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
East Central North
3 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Sugarhouse Park
7 Units Available
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1187 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
958 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Jordan Meadows
18 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
The Avenues
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Downtown Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Westminster
36 Units Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
East Central South
3 Units Available
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Westpointe
5 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Central City
7 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central City
82 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Jordan Meadows
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Fairmont
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
    • While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

