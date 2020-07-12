/
/
/
westpointe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Westpointe, Salt Lake City, UT
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
924 N. Starcrest Dr.
924 Starcrest Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
924 N. Starcrest Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Westpointe
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
1801 W 700 N
1801 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
825 sqft
Windsor Park has beautiful RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartments! We offer a spacious kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, huge living room, BRAND NEW CARPET & VINYL, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, ALL FIXTURES ARE BRAND NEW, FULL-SIZE WASHER
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
475 N Redwood Road #4
475 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1530 sqft
475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!) Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
514 N. Colorado Street - B
514 Colorado Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1322 sqft
Spacious Salt Lake 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Twin Home. Built In 1983 huge master bedroom brand new carpet throughout, new blinds and fresh paint. Off Street Parking. Large Kitchen With Dishwasher. Nice Fenced Yard. Lawn Care Is Provided.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
780 N Oakley St
780 Oakley Street, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a tree-lined street in Salt Lake City. Flooring includes both hardwood and tile. There is a fence enclosed backyard for privacy.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
572 N 1300 W
572 1300 West, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
This spacious home is located minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard, if you like to garden there is plenty of space to grow one like you always wanted.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
763 N Colorado St W
763 Colorado Street, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
763 N Colorado St - *Income Restrictions Apply* Adorable home on a tree lined street with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Westpointe
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
70 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
26 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
243 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTWoods Cross, UTCenterville, UTMagna, UTKearns, UTFarmington, UT