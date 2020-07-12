/
capitol hill
173 Apartments for rent in Capitol Hill, Salt Lake City, UT
70 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
3 Units Available
Marmalade
439 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$953
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1050 sqft
Welcome to Marmalade Hill Apartments convienently located near downtown Salt Lake City! With a professional and friendly staff, the perfect location, and plenty of world class amenities, we offer the best in Salt Lake City apartment living!\n\nOur
10 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
218 W North Temple St. #W7
218 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown SLC - PRICE JUST REDUCED! This gorgeous top floor fully furnished condo is located near the heart of the city. Easy walking access to all of what downtown Salt Lake City has to offer.
1 Unit Available
87 W 300 N #303
87 300 North, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
87 W 300 N #303 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Great Downtown Location - This spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located just down the street from the State Capitol Building.
1 Unit Available
225 W Reed Ave
225 Reed Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
4 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a quiet street in the culturally rich marmalade district. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings and fully fenced yard. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and the U.
1 Unit Available
365 W Reed Ave - 23
365 Reed Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
674 sqft
Move-In Special! No cash Security Deposit! The Loft at Reed has a one bedroom, 1 bathroom loft available for immediate rent.
1 Unit Available
52 East 200 North - 2
52 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1200 sqft
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TEXT VITORIA @ 385-722-6759** This is the unique downtown space you've been looking for. It is historic with a modern touch.
1 Unit Available
438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1
438 Center Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Available July 1. This is a small, quiet condo complex located a few blocks north of the LDS Conference Center and just west of the capitol building in a charming historic neighborhood. It is in the Marmalade area of downtown.
1 Unit Available
535 N 200 W-downstairs
535 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! Cozy 1 Bedroom Triplex Near Downtown SLC - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $895 NOW $845 Highlight Features: - Walk In Closet with built in shelving - Nice Open Kitchen and Dining Area with plenty of cabinet space - Close to Downtown and U
1 Unit Available
543 N Cortez St
543 Cortez Street, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,475
996 sqft
Two houses from the Capital...really like 500 feet from capital (See Picture). Quiet street. Awesome large loft that can be used as a second room. Huge windows. Washer Dryer included. Off street parking. Clean and neat home. Upstairs duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Capitol Hill
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
20 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
10 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
26 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
10 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
30 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,012
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
21 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
9 Units Available
City Line
57 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
Community is set in a historic building with controlled access and a courtyard. Units offer updated kitchens, multiple closets and hardwood floors. Great location, close to City Creek Center and Gateway Mall.
14 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
20 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
9 Units Available
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
