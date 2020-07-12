/
jordan meadows
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Jordan Meadows, Salt Lake City, UT
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
1801 W 700 N
1801 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
825 sqft
Windsor Park has beautiful RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartments! We offer a spacious kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, huge living room, BRAND NEW CARPET & VINYL, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, ALL FIXTURES ARE BRAND NEW, FULL-SIZE WASHER
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
475 N Redwood Road #4
475 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1530 sqft
475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!) Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .
Results within 1 mile of Jordan Meadows
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
924 N. Starcrest Dr.
924 Starcrest Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
924 N. Starcrest Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
874 West 300 South
874 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/31/20 Unique small home with large yard. - Property Id: 312770 Unique 114 year old home with all tile floors. The home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has one neighbor on the westside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2
247 Pueblo Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
514 N. Colorado Street - B
514 Colorado Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1322 sqft
Spacious Salt Lake 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Twin Home. Built In 1983 huge master bedroom brand new carpet throughout, new blinds and fresh paint. Off Street Parking. Large Kitchen With Dishwasher. Nice Fenced Yard. Lawn Care Is Provided.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
780 N Oakley St
780 Oakley Street, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a tree-lined street in Salt Lake City. Flooring includes both hardwood and tile. There is a fence enclosed backyard for privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1557 West 200 South
1557 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
680 sqft
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent $850, Base Deposit $1000 ($850 is refundable). Deposit to Hold $650 ($500 applies toward Base Deposit. Available 7/7/2020.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1213 W. 400 N.
1213 400 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$970
865 sqft
Located in Salt Lake City 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Partially fenced yard with mature trees. Nice single level living with two steps to get into the house.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
572 N 1300 W
572 1300 West, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
This spacious home is located minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard, if you like to garden there is plenty of space to grow one like you always wanted.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
921 W 300 S
921 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1359 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
763 N Colorado St W
763 Colorado Street, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
763 N Colorado St - *Income Restrictions Apply* Adorable home on a tree lined street with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.
Last updated December 7 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
475 North Redwood Road
475 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Upgraded appliances, flooring, and paint all through the house! The new exterior around the complex makes this place feel new! Whole 3rd floor is the master with giant walk in closet with additional storage behind closet.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
344 Post Street
344 Post Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$800
580 sqft
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent is $800. Base Deposit is $950. Deposit to hold $650($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020. Nice clean basement apartment in a triplex located in Salt Lake City.
Results within 5 miles of Jordan Meadows
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
70 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
30 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
